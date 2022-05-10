Halsey Offers Health Update After Hospitalization, Says Tour Will Go Ahead as Planned

After a recent hospitalization for a severe allergic reaction, Halsey offered fans an update about her health, noting she’s grappling with a handful of issues, but doesn’t expect them to prevent her from touring this year.

In a series of Instagram Stories videos, Halsey was wearing a heart monitor as she explained how she’s struggled with health issues throughout her adult life, but things have gotten worse since giving birth to her son, Ender, last July. She said she was hospitalized with anaphylaxis a few times (severe allergic reaction) and after numerous doctors visits, she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

“I’m still looking for the root cause of some of these things,” Halsey said. “It could potentially be another type of auto-immune disease, and I’ve known about auto-immune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis. But it’s kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender.”

Halsey has spoken about her struggles with endometriosis in the past (it is a condition where tissue typically found in the uterus grows outside the uterus). As for her new ailments, Ehlers-Danlos can cause overly flexible joints and fragile skin (which can lead to serious problems during pregnancy); Sjogren’s syndrome is an immune system issue that frequently causes dry eyes and mouth; mast cell activation syndrome is linked with anaphylaxis; and POTS is a blood circulation disorder.

In her videos, Halsey said she didn’t want fans to worry and noted she’s on a treatment plan while also rehearsing for her upcoming tour. “I’m really excited and confident that I’m going to be able to do it in a way that’s healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you. And honestly, I’m just so excited to be going on tour, because it just keeps my mind off of everything and it keeps my body healthy because I’m so active and doing cardio everyday.”

Expressing how excited she was for the shows ahead, Halsey also noted that her performances would be “kind of delving into this weird body-horror about everything I’ve been experiencing — feeling like my body is rebelling against me a little bit. That started with my experience being pregnant and has now evolved into something totally beyond pregnancy, beyond postpartum. I have a lot of angst, and I have a lot of energy, and I have a lot of confusion that I want to get out on that stage. And hopefully, I’ve built a show that really reflects that and can be a cathartic place for you to release some tension.”

Halsey will kick off her “Love and Power” tour next week, May 17, in West Palm Beach, Florida, with dates scheduled through July 9 in Irvine, California. The run will be in support of her celebrated 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.