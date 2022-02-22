 Halsey, Green Day, Dua Lipa to Headline 2022 Firefly Festival - Rolling Stone
Halsey, Green Day, Dua Lipa to Headline Firefly Festival 2022

My Chemical Romance, Weezer, The Kid LAROI, Big Sean and more will also appear at the four-day festival in Dover, Delaware

dua lipa halsey green day firefly festivaldua lipa halsey green day firefly festival

@ItchyEyePhotos for Rolling Stone; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Natalie Perez for Rolling Stone

Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and Dua Lipa sit atop the bill for the 2022 Firefly Festival, taking place Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware.

The four-day festival will also feature performances from Weezer, The Kid LAROI, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Jamie XX, Gryffin, Charli XCX, Bleachers, Conan Gray, Yungblud, SAINt JHN, Cordae, Willow, Ashnikko, Cold War Kids, 100 Gecs, Dayglow, Princess Nokia, Little Simz, Gayle, Wolf Alice, Dorian Electra, Mod Sun, Flor, Amyelle, and more. A full lineup is available on the Firefly website.

Registration for the first access passes is open now on the Firefly website, with a presale beginning Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET. Limited quantities are available per price tier, including general admission, VIP, and Super VIP with camping packages.

Firefly Festival marks the second festival Halsey has been tapped to headline this year, along with slots beside Kid Cudi and J. Cole at Governors Ball. In October, My Chemical Romance and a slew of other pop punk and emo bands will help release a whole lot of pent-up Warped Tour energy/nostalgia at the Las Vegas-based When We Were Young Festival.

In This Article: Dua Lipa, Firefly Festival, Green Day, Halsey, My Chemical Romance

