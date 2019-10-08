Halsey Frolics Through a Carnival With a Mysterious Girl in ‘Graveyard’ Video

Halsey gets sucked into a world of her own making in her new video for “Graveyard,” off of upcoming album Manic, out January 17th. She previously released a time-lapse visualizer for the song in September.

The fantasy-infused clip, directed by Anton Tammi, starts off with Halsey sketching an illustration in her bedroom before being sucked into the drawing and appearing in an Alice in Wonderland-like carnival setting, frolicking amongst amusement rides and arcade games with a mysterious girl (played by Sydney Sweeney, of Euphoria and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). When Halsey enters an aquarium tunnel, the girl leaves her, and the nighttime carnival of fun turns into an abandoned set under the hot sun.

Last month, Halsey surprised fans on her 25th birthday when she released the video for “Clementine,” also featuring an aquarium, which she danced inside of with her brother Sevian. The pop star also performed Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” for the In Memoriam tribute at the 2019 Emmys award ceremony, and was featured on Post Malone’s latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding.