 Watch Halsey’s Fantasy Video for ‘Graveyard’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Halsey Frolics Through a Carnival With a Mysterious Girl in 'Graveyard' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Halsey Frolics Through a Carnival With a Mysterious Girl in ‘Graveyard’ Video

Latest visual for Manic continues pop star’s aquarium motif

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Halsey gets sucked into a world of her own making in her new video for “Graveyard,” off of upcoming album Manic, out January 17th. She previously released a time-lapse visualizer for the song in September.

The fantasy-infused clip, directed by Anton Tammi, starts off with Halsey sketching an illustration in her bedroom before being sucked into the drawing and appearing in an Alice in Wonderland-like carnival setting, frolicking amongst amusement rides and arcade games with a mysterious girl (played by Sydney Sweeney, of Euphoria and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). When Halsey enters an aquarium tunnel, the girl leaves her, and the nighttime carnival of fun turns into an abandoned set under the hot sun.

Last month, Halsey surprised fans on her 25th birthday when she released the video for “Clementine,” also featuring an aquarium, which she danced inside of with her brother Sevian. The pop star also performed Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” for the In Memoriam tribute at the 2019 Emmys award ceremony, and was featured on Post Malone’s latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.