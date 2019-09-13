Watch Halsey’s Time-Lapse Visualizer for New Song ‘Graveyard’

Halsey has debuted a new time-lapse visualizer for her single, “Graveyard.” The song will appear on the singer’s forthcoming album, Manic, which will be released on January 17th via Capitol. Halsey unveiled the title of her third studio album on Thursday via Twitter, along with a link, which led to a livestream on YouTube. There, Halsey spent several hours live painting what appeared to be a self portrait on a large canvas, which led up to the release of “Graveyard.” The portrait features one eye surrounded in blue, reminiscent of a black eye, and multicolored hair. During the livestream no sound was available, but Halsey was seen bouncing and dancing along to music, singing lyrics and seeming to speak to someone off-camera.

The visualizer, which was released at midnight on Thursday, utilizes the footage from her livestream. The manic vibe is heightened through the sped-up visual. The song, which addresses following a relationship down a dark road despite warning signs, opens with a contemplative guitar melody. “It’s crazy when the thing you love the most is a detriment,” she sings. “Let that sink in.”

In Rolling Stone‘s June cover story, Halsey said that her new album is the first one she’s ever written while manic. The album is a sampling of “hip-hop, rock, country, fucking everything — because it’s so manic,” she explained. “It’s soooooo manic. It’s literally just, like, whatever the fuck I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.”

“Graveyard” is Halsey’s second solo release of the year, though she has collaborated with BTS (“Boy With Luv“) and Yungblood (“11 Minutes“). Since releasing 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, she has had hits with last year’s “Without Me” and this year’s “Nightmare.” Earlier this year, she celebrated her two previous album “eras” with shows at the then-recently reopened Webster Hall in New York by playing her first two albums in full on separate nights.