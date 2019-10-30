Halsey Performed ‘Graveyard’ on ‘Ellen’ Just in Time for Halloween

Halsey performed her new single “Graveyard” on Wednesday’s Ellen, transforming an ordinary bedroom into a trippy digital realm.

The singer opens her song draped across a vanity, staring into the mirror as the electro-pop track begins. After the first chorus hit, she stands up and launches into choreographed moves, including a series of spins, jerky movements and copious crawling. In an unexpected visual twist, she peers through a doorframe into a computerized landscape of floating shapes.

“Graveyard” appears on Halsey’s upcoming third LP, Manic, out January 17th. The singer previously issued a traditional video and time-lapse visualizer for the track, which follows the singles “Clementine” and “Without Me.”

In her June Rolling Stone cover story, Halsey said the upcoming record, which follows 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, is the first she’s written while manic. The album explores “hip-hop, rock, country, fucking everything — because it’s so manic,” she noted. “It’s soooooo manic. It’s literally just, like, whatever the fuck I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.”

Halsey will promote the album on a world tour launching in February with a European leg. The vocalist recently covered Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” during the 2019 Emmy Awards’ In Memoriam segment.