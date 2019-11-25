Watch Halsey’s Paint-Smeared Performance of ‘Graveyard’ at AMAs

Halsey took a “less is more” approach with her colorful version of “Graveyard” at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer busted out a captivating performance using only paint, a white stage, a table, a fellow dancer and some simple, intimate choreography.

The vocalist and her doppelgänger-dancer ran in place, sprawled out on the table and smeared each other in pink, blue, red and yellow hues in a kind of intimate mirror-dance. By the end of the electro-pop single — which appears on her upcoming album Manic — the entire stage was a paint-covered mess.

The “Nightmare” singer previously took home two AMAs for Favorite Pop/Rock Song and Collaboration of the Year with The Chainsmokers for their 2016 hit collaboration “Closer.”

Provando que quem perde é quem boicota, Halsey entrega performance perfeita de ''Graveyard'' no #AMAs. Assista trecho: pic.twitter.com/YMZQ0WozWB — POPTime (@siteptbr) November 25, 2019

Halsey is nominated for one of the biggest awards of the night, Artist of the Year, alongside Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Post Malone and Drake. Her 2018 single “Without Me” is nominated for Favorite Pop/Rock Song and its video is nominated for Favorite Music Video.

Ahead of Manic‘s release on January 17th, Halsey shared singles “Graveyard” and “Clementine” in September, along with standalone track “Nightmare” in May.

Halsey previously revealed in Rolling Stone‘s June cover story that her forthcoming LP is the first one she’s ever penned while manic. She described the album as a mix of “hip-hop, rock, country, fucking everything — because it’s so manic. It’s soooooo manic. It’s literally just, like, whatever the fuck I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.”