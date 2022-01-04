Halsey Drops Extended Version of ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Halsey has released an extended edition of their recent album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which features two new tracks. The songs, Nightmare Reprise” and “People disappear here,” join the originals for a 16-track release.

“The extended version of IICHLIWP is out now featuring the new and moody ethereal goodness that is ‘People Disappear Here’ plus a @nineinchnails reimagined version of ‘Nightmare,'” the singer noted on Twitter. The new songs follow live renditions of tracks from the album, including “Nightmare,” which Halsey released over the holidays.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — which was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — dropped in August, following 2020’s Manic. The singer released an IMAX film of the same name alongside the album. Written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley, the film takes its fantasy-inspired visual cues from something between Game of Thrones and Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, with Halsey — who was pregnant at the time of filming — incorporating themes of motherhood and mysticism into its storyline.

Halsey revealed the cover art for the album, which was also influenced by medieval artwork and specifically the “Madonna and Whore” complex, ahead of its release.

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” Halsey wrote on Instagram of the album. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.”

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Extended Edition Tracklisting:

1. The Tradition

2. Bells in Santa Fe

3. Easier than Lying

4. Lilith

5. Girl is a Gun

6. You asked for this

7. Darling

8. 1121

9. honey

10. Whispers

11. I am not a woman, I’m a god

12. The Lighthouse

13. Ya’aburnee

14. Nightmare

15. Nightmare Reprise

16. People disappear here