Halsey Denies Her Former Nanny’s ‘Baseless’ Claims She Was Wrongfully Fired

Halsey has denied accusations that she wrongfully terminated her son’s former nanny after the caretaker filed a new lawsuit against the singer.

In a complaint filed with the California Department of Fair Employment & Housing, the former nanny, Ashley Funches, sued Halsey for disability discrimination and retaliation, claiming that she was “terminated” from her job as a “live-in personal attendant for [Halsey’s] newborn child” in March 2022 after informing the singer she’d need a leave of absence to undergo a medical procedure.

Funches’ lawsuit adds that she was also fired after complaining about her overtime wages, the Blast reports; Funches received a lump sum of $5,000 in response to her complaints, the lawsuit states.

However, Halsey denied the allegations, saying Funches was terminated due to “specific incidents” involving her son, Ender Ridley Aydin, and not because of the planned leave of absence or overtime concerns.

“These allegations are baseless,” a rep for the singer said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “This individual’s employment was recently terminated in response to specific incidents in which Halsey’s infant was left unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny’s care, and it was discovered the nanny was intoxicated while the child was in her care.”

The rep added, “Furthermore, at no time during this individual’s term of employment with Halsey were any complaints even raised.”

It’s unclear how much in damages Funches is seeking with the lawsuit.

A rep for Halsey added, “Consequently, while Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events, they feel it is important to refute these allegations publicly, as they take ableism and ethical working conditions very seriously. Halsey wants to be absolutely clear that they remain a vocal advocate both against ableism and for ethical working conditions.”