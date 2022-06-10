 Halsey Denies 'Baseless' Allegations in Former Nanny's Lawsuit - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Tegan and Sara on Growing Up, Telling Queer Stories, and Building Their Own Universe
Home Music Music News

Halsey Denies Her Former Nanny’s ‘Baseless’ Claims She Was Wrongfully Fired

Singer refutes accusations of wrongful termination, says nanny was fired due to “specific incidents in which Halsey’s infant was left unsupervised in an unsafe location”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Halsey arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio music awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Halsey arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio music awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Halsey

WireImage

Halsey has denied accusations that she wrongfully terminated her son’s former nanny after the caretaker filed a new lawsuit against the singer.

In a complaint filed with the California Department of Fair Employment & Housing, the former nanny, Ashley Funches, sued Halsey for disability discrimination and retaliation, claiming that she was “terminated” from her job as a “live-in personal attendant for [Halsey’s] newborn child” in March 2022 after informing the singer she’d need a leave of absence to undergo a medical procedure. 

Funches’ lawsuit adds that she was also fired after complaining about her overtime wages, the Blast reports; Funches received a lump sum of $5,000 in response to her complaints, the lawsuit states.

Related Stories

Halsey Finally Releases New Single 'So Good' After all That TikTok Drama With Her Label
Halsey 'Heartbroken' and 'Panicked' After Maryland Concert Canceled Due to Flooded Venue

Related Stories

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton - posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Album Guide: Metallica
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'

However, Halsey denied the allegations, saying Funches was terminated due to “specific incidents” involving her son, Ender Ridley Aydin, and not because of the planned leave of absence or overtime concerns.

“These allegations are baseless,” a rep for the singer said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “This individual’s employment was recently terminated in response to specific incidents in which Halsey’s infant was left unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny’s care, and it was discovered the nanny was intoxicated while the child was in her care.” 

The rep added, “Furthermore, at no time during this individual’s term of employment with Halsey were any complaints even raised.” 

It’s unclear how much in damages Funches is seeking with the lawsuit.

A rep for Halsey added, “Consequently, while Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events, they feel it is important to refute these allegations publicly, as they take ableism and ethical working conditions very seriously. Halsey wants to be absolutely clear that they remain a vocal advocate both against ableism and for ethical working conditions.”

In This Article: Halsey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.