Halsey Celebrates Birthday With Trip to Aquarium in ‘Clementine’ Video

Halsey celebrated her 25th birthday Sunday with the surprise release of the new video for “Clementine,” the latest single off her upcoming album Manic.

The visual, choreographed and co-directed by Dani Vitale, finds the singer born Ashley Frangipane and her brother Sevian dancing inside the viewing gallery of an aquarium, with the large blue fish tank serving as a background for the almost-vaudevillian routine.

“Clementine” follows the release of the Manic single “Graveyard“; the singer’s third album is due out January 17th, 2020.

Exactly 25 years ago to this moment I was born. I wanted to celebrate today by sharing a new song called “clementine”🍊and a cute lil video for it that i made with my brother Sevian. Enjoy 🙂 https://t.co/1HkK3HIJrc — h (@halsey) September 29, 2019

In Rolling Stone‘s June cover story, Halsey said that her new album is the first one she’s ever written while manic. The album is a sampling of “hip-hop, rock, country, fucking everything — because it’s so manic,” she explained. “It’s soooooo manic. It’s literally just, like, whatever the fuck I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.”

In support of her new album, Halsey will embark on the (Manic) World Tour beginning in Europe in February 2020. The singer also recently covered Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” for the In Memoriam portion of the 2019 Emmy Awards.