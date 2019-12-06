Hear Halsey Collaborate With BTS’ SUGA on ‘SUGA’s Interlude’

Halsey has dropped two new tracks off her upcoming album Manic. The first, “SUGA’s Interlude,” features a guest appearance from BTS member SUGA, while the second, “Finally // beautiful stranger,” gets a soulful music video directed by Patrick Tracy. “Two very different songs,” Halsey noted on Twitter. “Two very dreamy stories.”

Both songs come off Halsey’s third album, Manic, which will be released January 17th via Capitol Records. The album also features guest appearances from Alanis Morissette and Dominic Fike, alongside SUGA, and includes the singer’s recent tracks “Graveyard,” “Without Me” and “clementine.”

“When was the last time you turned on the radio and heard a girl screaming, yelling, angry about something?” Halsey told Rolling Stone earlier this year, speaking about her new music. “That’s why I love Alanis. I want to turn on the radio and hear a young woman be like, ‘Fuck no!’ You know what I mean? Especially right now.”

As part of the Manic rollout, Halsey has performed at several award shows, including the American Music Awards, Country Music Awards (alongside Lady Antebellum) and MTV European Music Awards. In October, Halsey surprised fans on her 25th birthday when she released the video for “clementine.” The singer previously collaborated with BTS on “Boy with Luv,” which appeared on the K-Pop group’s most recent album Map of the Soul: Persona.