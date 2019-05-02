×
Rolling Stone
Billboard Music Awards 2019: BTS, Halsey Perform Rousing ‘Boy With Luv’

Hit appears on boy band’s latest EP, ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’

By
Brittany Spanos
&
Althea Legaspi
Halsey and BTSBillboard Music Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019

BTS and Halsey performed a rousing "Boy With Luv" during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

BTS and Halsey, who also performed earlier in the night, delivered their hit collaboration “Boy With Luv” at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Their appearance together served as their first live performance of the song and it received one of the loudest receptions of the night, with the audience screaming along to the lyrics.

Dapperly dressed, the seven BTS members opened the song in front of a stage set that spun around from showing a building to a street scene. As they took turns on their bouncy verses and raps and danced in coordination, Halsey jumped into the mix. Midset, she disappeared, only to return from within the spinning set in a new outfit. Their rousing delivery was met by gleeful fans in the audience, whose piercing screams solidified the K-Pop band’s popularity and chart dominance.

“Boy With Luv” peaked at Number Eight on the Hot 100. The track appears on BTS’ sixth EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, which debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200, making them the first band since the Beatles to have three Number One albums in less than a year. Prior to the BBMAs, the boy band made history as the first Korean act to perform on Saturday Night Live when they served as the long-running sketch comedy show’s musical guest during an April episode. The K-Pop group also won Top Duo/Group at the BBMAs.

The track is Halsey’s second new single this year, following the success of her solo hit “Without Me” which reached Number One. Her last full-length LP was 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. Late last year, she made a cameo in A Star Is Born as herself.

 

