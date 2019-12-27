Hear Halsey Join Bring Me the Horizon on New EP

Bring Me the Horizon have dropped a new eight-song EP, Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn Too~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO. The EP includes collaborations with Halsey, Happyalone., Toriel, Yonaka, Lotus Eater and Bexey.

Halsey appears on ¿, a five-minute number, while the band makes things particularly eventful with “Underground Big {HEADFULOFHYENA},” which runs over 24 minutes long. Bring Me the Horizon released, Amo, their sixth album in January. That album included a collaboration with Grimes titled “Nihilist Blues.”

Meanwhile Halsey is preparing to drop her upcoming album Manic on January 17th via Capitol Records. The album features guest appearances from Alanis Morissette, Dominic Fike and SUGA, and includes the singer’s recent tracks “Graveyard,” “Without Me” and “Clementine.” She shared “SUGA’s Interlude” and “Finally // beautiful stranger” earlier this month. Fans previously assumed that her work with Bring Me the Horizon, which was teased on social media, would appear on Manic, but Halsey confirmed to fans during an Instagram live session that it would come later.

“OK, the Bring Me The Horizon song,” Halsey said. “I knew you guys were going to ask about that. It’s not on this album, but there’s two—well technically ‘two’ things. One and then something else that are coming out not on my album—for something else with Bring Me The Horizon. And then I have another collaboration with another friend of mine that’s coming out this year too, and I’m putting out so much music next year.”