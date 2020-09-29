Halsey Celebrates Her Birthday With ‘929’ Video

Halsey celebrated her 26th birthday on Tuesday by dropping the video for “929.” The track is off her latest LP, Manic.

Directed by Peter Donaghy, the clip opens with a crib and a rocking horse. “I really was born at 9:29 a.m. on 9/29,” Halsey says with a laugh. “You think I’m lying but I’m being dead serious/Okay, I’ll prove it.” As the camera shifts to home video footage of her family, she sings: “Well who am I? I’m almost 25/Can’t remember half the time that I’ve been alive.”

“Honoring the tradition of presents for you on my birthday,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. “Here’s a special music video for ‘929.’ You guys have made me who I am today.”

Halsey released Manic at the beginning of the year. “There’s a lot of exploration of l’appel du vide, which is French for ‘the call of the void,’” she told Rolling Stone. “It’s that thing in the back of our minds that drives us to outrageous thoughts. You are controlled by those impulses rather than logic and reason.”

Halsey recently collaborated with Marshmello on “Be Kind,” and announced her first book of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could, out November 10th via Simon & Schuster. She’ll appear in the upcoming series The Player’s Table, based on Jessica Goodman’s YA thriller They Wish They Were Us.