Halsey, Bernie Sanders Launch Conversational Video Series

Halsey and Senator Bernie Sanders have launched a new video series, Bernie and Halsey Discuss America, airing on IGTV, YouTube, and Twitter.

The show consists of Halsey and the former 2020 presidential candidate in conversation — over video call, following Covid-19 safety guidelines — about issues pertaining to the 2020 election, such as a climate plan, LGBTQ protections, reproductive health, racial injustices, and more.

The first episode, released on Sunday night, features a discussion about Sanders’ proposed wealth tax and greed among the 1% of top earners in the U.S. Halsey brings up her own personal history of wealth; born to a low-income, multi-racial family, her parents dropped out of college to raise her, but she now finds herself among the 1% at age 26.

“For me personally, there is no amount of money that I think is worth personally contributing to the alienation and the disenfranchisement of hundreds of millions of people across this country,” Halsey said. “Which is why, despite being in the 1%, I support the wealth tax, because I believe the people who oppose it are motivated by greed. The amount of income I have doesn’t even make a drop in the bucket compared to these billionaires.”