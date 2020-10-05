 Halsey, Bernie Sanders Launch Conversational Video Series - Rolling Stone
Halsey, Bernie Sanders Launch Conversational Video Series

Bernie and Halsey Discuss America will explore voter issues such as climate change, wealth tax, healthcare

Halsey and Senator Bernie Sanders have launched a new video series, Bernie and Halsey Discuss America, airing on IGTV, YouTube, and Twitter.

The show consists of Halsey and the former 2020 presidential candidate in conversation  — over video call, following Covid-19 safety guidelines —  about issues pertaining to the 2020 election, such as a climate plan, LGBTQ protections, reproductive health, racial injustices, and more.

The first episode, released on Sunday night, features a discussion about Sanders’ proposed wealth tax and greed among the 1% of top earners in the U.S. Halsey brings up her own personal history of wealth; born to a low-income, multi-racial family, her parents dropped out of college to raise her, but she now finds herself among the 1% at age 26.

“For me personally, there is no amount of money that I think is worth personally contributing to the alienation and the disenfranchisement of hundreds of millions of people across this country,” Halsey said. “Which is why, despite being in the 1%, I support the wealth tax, because I believe the people who oppose it are motivated by greed. The amount of income I have doesn’t even make a drop in the bucket compared to these billionaires.”

In This Article: 2020 election, Bernie Sanders, Halsey

