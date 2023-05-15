Suga Welcomes Halsey to the Stage for ‘Suga’s Interlude’ Live Debut in Los Angeles

BTS member Suga‘s solo concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday evening was packed with a sold-out crowd waiting for the moment to scream out the lyrics to “Suga’s Interlude.” The record, which appeared on Halsey’s album Manic in 2020, received its live debut when the singer made a surprise appearance to a roaring audience during the show.

“I’ve been trying all my life to separate the time/In between the having it all and giving it up, yeah,” Halsey sang alongside a choir of 15,000 people. “I wonder what’s in store, if I don’t love it anymore/Stuck between the having it all and giving it up, yeah.”

Suga’s verses, delivered almost entirely in Korean, wrestle with self-loathing and pride, wondering if hopes and dreams are best left as hypothetical what-ifs. “It may be different to what you were hoping for/How you live on and how you love might change/That’s true,” he rapped. “Yeah, so, are you gonna move? We are too young to be hesitating, just run head-on onto it/So what you gonna do?”

Despite being released over three years ago now, “Suga’s Interlude” was a fitting reflection on the musical journey the singer has embarked on with both BTS and on his own in the time since. “The last time you were in LA, we were at my house,” Halsey told Suga on stage. “And now I feel like I’m in your house.”

The show marked the third Suga performed at the Kia Forum on his current tour in support of his solo album D-Day. “This is my first time walking down this road,” the singer explained about taking the stage on his own in the recent Disney+ documentary tour film, Suga: Road to D-Day. “I’m really excited right now.” He adds, “Whenever a concert ends, and I go in [and say] ‘Ah, I’m tired.’ No, like, it’s my first time doing this in my life! Even in Korea I’ve never done this before.”