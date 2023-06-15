Not Even Touring Could Keep Suga From Playing ‘Diablo IV’ After Halsey ‘Lilith’ Collaboration

Suga of BTS has his priorities in order. Earlier this year, the musician shared his solo album D-Day, which took him across North America in April and May. He made the most of his time on that leg of the tour, even bringing Halsey out in Los Angeles to debut “Suga’s Interlude” from her album Manic. Now, he’s released another collaboration with her — “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” — and he still has shows scheduled in Singapore and Seoul this month. Still, his focus is on playing Diablo IV every chance he gets.

“Back then, I spent a lot of time in the Cow Level. It’s been over 10 years now, since Diablo 3, right?” Suga asked in the behind-the-scenes video for the collaboration, which revamps Halsey’s song “Lilith” for the latest installment of the popular video game series that the BTS member grew up playing. “So I’m looking forward to it very much. I am preparing to play once it releases as I am touring. I’ve seen all the open beta videos/streams. I bought a new laptop, and I am just waiting. Once it releases, I will be playing, even as I am touring.”

Suga's deep understanding of the game and the battle for power and control is conveyed in his added verse on "Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)." "Step out of the moment that's been trappin' you in all this negativity of hatred and insanity/Don't dwell on the past," he raps on the record. "It's time to make a change/Look around, believe in what you see, I have returned to hell."

Halsey’s haunting portions of the video were filmed beneath hand-painted ceilings at a cathedral in France, while Suga was captured through dark clouds of smoke in South Korea. Henry Hobson, who directed the video, celebrated having the chance to create “this mashup in this unique, combined, interesting way” by bringing the two artists together visually.

“What inspired me about the approach with regards to Lilith is that it comes from this dark sense of self-destruction,” Hobson explained. “And I think having the ability with an artist like Halsey — who was keen to play up with these injuries and menacing kind of tones that came out as she moved through this dark church — produces perfect metaphor of, ‘Okay, I’m in this world. I’m self-destructing, and it’s gradually taking me down, but I’m still going to power through everything.'”