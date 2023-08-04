Watch Halle Bailey’s Heavenly Video for Debut Solo Single ‘Angel’

Halle Bailey has dropped her first solo single, “Angel.” The video for her debut features the singers alone in a pool of water to ethereal scenes of Bailey against shifting clouds as she’s surrounded by swaying dancers.

The soulful ballad shows a new side to the artist, who prior to this release is best known for her role as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and her music collaboration with sister Chloë Bailey. In "Angel," Bailey looks pensively at her own reflection and sings the chorus, "Black girl here, Black girl with the Black girl hair/Took a little sunkiss just to look like this/God-sent, you're an angel."

A 22-second teaser released earlier this week features home video of Bailey’s earliest stage performances, flashing forward to her more recent accomplishments. “I got an electric guitar!” a young Bailey exclaims in the video as she rips the wrapping paper off of her new instrument. In another clip, she shows off the angel pendant on her charm bracelet

Known for being handpicked and mentored by Beyoncé, Chloë x Halle released their first EP, Uncovered in 2013 with covers of popular singles from Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and more. Their true musical identity took form on their 2017 debut, The Two of Us, and 2018’s The Kids Are Alright. The pair’s most recent album, Ungodly Hour, was released in 2020.