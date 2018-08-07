Hall and Oates, El-P, Soccer Mommy to Reissue LPs on Pink Vinyl for Charity

Daryl Hall and John Oates, El-P and Soccer Mommy are among the artists set to reissue their albums on pink vinyl as part of the fifth annual charity initiative, Ten Bands One Cause, which benefits Gilda’s Club NYC.

The limited edition records will be released between September 25th and October 26th via the Orchard. They’ll be available at vinyl-selling retailers across the United States.

Hall and Oates will reissue their classic 1975 self-titled record, while rapper El-P will re-release his third studio album, Cancer 4 Cure (El-P’s duo with Killer Mike, Run the Jewels, partook in Ten Bands One Cause in 2015). Meanwhile, Nashville alt-rock newcomers Soccer Mommy will re-release their acclaimed 2018 debut Clean.

The other titles for Ten Bands One Cause 2018 include Local Natives’ Gorilla Manor, Modest Mouse’s This Is a Long Drive For Someone With Nothing to Think About, Silversun Pickups’ Swoon, Black Moth Super Rainbow’s Panic Blooms, The All-American Rejects’ self-titled debut and Tyler Childers’ Purgatory. Capping it all off is a special reissue of the original Rocky Horror Picture Show Soundtrack.

“We’ve all had to deal with cancer in one way or another,” said the Silversun Pickups’ Brian Aubert. “It’s an unfortunate part of being a human being. It touches our life in devastating ways that changes you forever. We’re so very happy to contribute to Gilda’s Club through the rerelease of our album Swoon. Let’s keep on fighting this thing. Never give up.”

Since 2014, Ten Bands One Cause has raised nearly $200,000 for Gilda’s Club NYC. The organization was founded in 1995 in honor of the late comedian, Gilda Radner, who died in 1989 from cancer. The organization strives to create a community and support group for those living with cancer, as well as caregivers and those who have lost someone to cancer.

For more information, visit Ten Bands One Cause.