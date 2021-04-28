 Half Waif Previews New Album With 'Swimmer': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Biden to Call for Free Preschool in Address to Congress
Home Music Music News

Half Waif Previews New Album With ‘Swimmer’

Mythopoetics arrives this summer

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Half Waif, a.k.a. Nandi Rose, has announced the new album Mythopoetics, out July 9th.

To accompany the announcement, Rose dropped the mystical single “Swimmer.” The Kenna Hynes-directed video opens with a motorcycle racing down a desolate road over looping synths. Later, Rose finds a magical flower and brings it to a woman — her real-life mother.

“I wrote ‘Swimmer’ after visiting my aunt, who has Alzheimer’s,” Rose said in a statement. “I’ll never forget the summer we were swimming at the lake where our family has a cabin — her mind was already slipping, but her body was still strong enough to swim across to the other side. It was incredible, how both things could be true. Now, the only way I can reach her is through music. I sing for her with my hand on her shoulder, feeling the soft weight of her body through the blanket, pouring all of the love I have from my voice into that warm arm. I try to reconcile what is still here with what has already gone.”

“Swimmer” is the fourth single from Mythopoetics, after “Take Away the Ache,” “Orange Blossoms,” and “Party’s Over.” The album marks Rose’s fifth LP, following 2020’s The Caretaker.

Mythopoetics Tracklist

1. Fabric
2. Swimmer
3. Take Away the Ache
4. Fortress
5. The Apartment
6. Sourdough
7. Party’s Over
8. Horse Racing
9. Orange Blossoms
10. Midnight Asks
11. Sodium and Cigarettes
12. Powder

In This Article: Half Waif

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.