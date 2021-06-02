Watch Half Alive Perform ‘What’s Wrong’ on ‘Kimmel’

Half Alive appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their recent single “What’s Wrong,” which dropped in March. The California rock band gave a choreographed rendition of the upbeat track, accompanied by tuxedo-clad dancers.

“What’s Wrong” will appear on the band’s second album, as will their single “Time 2,” which was released in May. The album has yet to receive an official release date and will follow Half Alive’s 2019 debut full-length Now, Not Yet.

The musicians last appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019 to perform “Still Feel.”

Half Alive is scheduled to play several tour dates in September, including shows in Denver and Los Angeles. The band will appear as part of Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas on September 19 alongside Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala and more.