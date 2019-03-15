Watch Half Alive’s Mesmeric Late-Night Debut on ‘Kimmel’

Budding pop trio Half Alive (stylized as “half•alive”) made their late-night television debut Thursday with a cleverly choreographed performance of their single, “Still Feel,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The performance opened with two dancers moving through an intricate routine on a stairwell before linking up with Half Alive singer, Josh Taylor, in a long hallway. Taylor took over the performance from there, singing the slick disco-tinged cut as he shuffled around the Kimmel studio, happening upon horn players, a small string section and more dancers, until finally he hit the stage to perform the song’s rousing chorus with bandmates Brett Kramer and J. Tyler Johnson.

Half Alive released “Still Feel” last August, and its equally creative video – which Taylor directed – has since racked up over 17 million views on YouTube. Earlier this year, the band released another new song, “Arrow.”

Half Alive will embark on a world tour later this year, with a North American leg scheduled to start September 13th at the Fonda in Los Angeles, California. Tickets will go on sale March 22nd, with complete information available on the band’s website.

Half Alive Tour Dates

September 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

September 16 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

September 18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 20 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

September 21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

September 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

September 24 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan

September 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

September 27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30

October 2 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

October 3 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

October 4 – Montreal, QC @ Astral

October 5 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

October 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

October 8 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

October 9 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

October 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre

October 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

October 15 – Denver, CO @ Gothic

October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex