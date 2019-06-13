Half Alive Announce Debut Album, Dance Off to War in New ‘Runaway’ Video

Long Beach indie pop trip Half Alive have unveiled their latest single “Runaway,” with a choreography-heavy video directed by Carlos López Estrada (Billie Eilish, Father John Misty). The song will appear on their forthcoming debut album, Now, Not Yet, due out August 9th.

In the “Runaway” video, frontman Josh Taylor plays the head of a 1940s household who’s about to be sent off to war. The video, belying the song’s peppy tone, portrays the anguish of the man’s departure through paper cut-out sets, heavy dance choreography and a sequence in which the walls literally start to close in on the man’s wife. It’s a somber video that’s lightened a bit by the song itself, as well as the storybook quality of its art design.

Half Alive previously released another single from Now, Not Yet, titled “still feel.,” that they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band kicks off their global headlining tour in support of the record this month in Dover, Delaware, at Firefly Festival, and will tour throughout North America and Europe through November.

Half Alive Tour Dates

June 22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

June 27 – San Diego, CA @ 91X Show Music Box

July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

August 1 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival

August 3 – Long Beach, CA @ Alt 98.7 Summer Camp

August 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

August 10 – Portland, OR @ 94.7fm Show

August 30 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

September 1 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

September 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

September 16 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

September 18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 20 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

September 21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

September 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

September 24 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan

September 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

September 27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30

October 2 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

October 3 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

October 4 – Montreal, QC @ Astral

October 5 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

October 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

October 8 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

October 9 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

October 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre

October 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

October 15 – Denver, CO @ Gothic

October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex