Half Alive Announce Debut Album, Dance Off to War in New ‘Runaway’ Video

Long Beach indie pop trip Half Alive have unveiled their latest single “Runaway,” with a choreography-heavy video directed by Carlos López Estrada (Billie Eilish, Father John Misty). The song will appear on their forthcoming debut album, Now, Not Yet, due out August 9th.
In the “Runaway” video, frontman Josh Taylor plays the head of a 1940s household who’s about to be sent off to war. The video, belying the song’s peppy tone, portrays the anguish of the man’s departure through paper cut-out sets, heavy dance choreography and a sequence in which the walls literally start to close in on the man’s wife. It’s a somber video that’s lightened a bit by the song itself, as well as the storybook quality of its art design.
Half Alive previously released another single from Now, Not Yet, titled “still feel.,” that they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band kicks off their global headlining tour in support of the record this month in Dover, Delaware, at Firefly Festival, and will tour throughout North America and Europe through November.
Half Alive Tour Dates
June 22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
June 27 – San Diego, CA @ 91X Show Music Box
July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
August 1 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival
August 3 – Long Beach, CA @ Alt 98.7 Summer Camp
August 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
August 10 – Portland, OR @ 94.7fm Show
August 30 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
September 1 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
September 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
September 16 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
September 18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
September 20 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
September 21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
September 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
September 24 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan
September 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
September 27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30
October 2 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
October 3 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
October 4 – Montreal, QC @ Astral
October 5 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club
October 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
October 8 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
October 9 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
October 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre
October 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
October 15 – Denver, CO @ Gothic
October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex