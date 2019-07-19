Half Alive Release Jubilant New Track ‘Pure Gold’

Indie-pop act Half Alive have released their latest single “Pure Gold.” The song arrives with an appropriately colorful and jubilant visual that features the trio jumping and dancing around. Produced by Ariel Rechtshaid (Adele, Vampire Weekend), “Pure Gold” will appear on Half Alive’s forthcoming debut album Now, Not Yet, along with previously released tracks “RUNAWAY” and “still feel.” Now, Not Yet is out August 9th.

Half Alive previously performed “still feel.” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and released neon-backed live Vevo performances for both “RUNAWAY” and “Arrow.” The group will hit the road for a global headlining tour later this month, with North American festival stops at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Bumbershoot, as well as a sold-out show at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles September 13th. The North American leg of the tour begins July 31st in Chicago, Illinois at Schubas Tavern, and wraps up on October 16th in Salt Lake City, Utah at Complex.

Half Alive North American Tour Dates

July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

August 1 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival

August 3 – Long Beach, CA @ Alt 98.7 Summer Camp

August 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

August 10 – Portland, OR @ 94.7fm Show

August 31 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

September 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

September 16 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

September 18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 20 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

September 21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

September 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

September 24 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan

September 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

September 27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30

September 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

October 2 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

October 3 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

October 4 – Montreal, QC @ Astral

October 5 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

October 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

October 8 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

October 9 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

October 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre

October 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

October 15 – Denver, CO @ Gothic

October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex