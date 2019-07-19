Half Alive Release Jubilant New Track ‘Pure Gold’

Indie-pop act Half Alive have released their latest single “Pure Gold.” The song arrives with an appropriately colorful and jubilant visual that features the trio jumping and dancing around. Produced by Ariel Rechtshaid (Adele, Vampire Weekend), “Pure Gold” will appear on Half Alive’s forthcoming debut album Now, Not Yet, along with previously released tracks “RUNAWAY” and “still feel.” Now, Not Yet is out August 9th.
Half Alive previously performed “still feel.” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and released neon-backed live Vevo performances for both “RUNAWAY” and “Arrow.” The group will hit the road for a global headlining tour later this month, with North American festival stops at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Bumbershoot, as well as a sold-out show at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles September 13th. The North American leg of the tour begins July 31st in Chicago, Illinois at Schubas Tavern, and wraps up on October 16th in Salt Lake City, Utah at Complex.
Half Alive North American Tour Dates
July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
August 1 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival
August 3 – Long Beach, CA @ Alt 98.7 Summer Camp
August 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
August 10 – Portland, OR @ 94.7fm Show
August 31 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
September 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
September 16 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
September 18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
September 20 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
September 21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
September 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
September 24 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan
September 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
September 27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30
September 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
October 2 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
October 3 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
October 4 – Montreal, QC @ Astral
October 5 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club
October 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
October 8 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
October 9 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
October 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre
October 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
October 15 – Denver, CO @ Gothic
October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex