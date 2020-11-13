See Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Lamb of God’s Mark Morton Cover Black Crowes’ ‘Angels’

Two of the hard-rock and metal’s loudest musicians, Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale and Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton, have joined forces for what may be the gentlest song they’ve ever recorded, an acoustic cover of the Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels.” The pair previously cut a version of the song for Morton’s solo EP, Ether, which came out over the summer, but they decided to reprise it for Hale’s Raise Your Horns YouTube show.

Hale’s husky voice suits the song well, and when she belts out, “She talks to angels, says they all know her name,” toward the end, she sounds transcendent. Meanwhile, Morton masters all of the little filigrees of the original guitar part, flitting in and out between her verses. At the end, she raises her horns with pride.

The Halestorm frontwoman has been busy in recent months. She covered Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” with her band and the group recruited Evanescence’s Amy Lee for a reworking of the Halestorm song “Break In.” Both songs appeared on the group’s Reimagined EP.

And Morton has been equally productive. In addition to issuing Ether, he and the rest of Lamb of God put out a new, self-titled album. Since they were unable to tour in support of the record, the band recorded socially distanced live renditions of two songs from that record, “Checkmate” and “New Colossal Hate,” as well as their Ashes of the Wake favorite “Laid to Rest” to mark its release.