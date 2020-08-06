 Watch Halestorm, Amy Lee Passionately Perform 'Break In' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next 'Waiting for the Barbarians' Review: An A-List Literary Adaptation Limps to Life Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Halestorm, Amy Lee Rip Through ‘Break In’

Band will release Halestorm Reimagined EP later this month

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Last month, Halestorm enlisted Evanescence’s Amy Lee for a new version of their song “Break In,” originally from their 2012 album The Strange Case of…

On Thursday, the band shared a clip of Lee performing the song in the studio with Halestorm lead singer Lzzy Hale; the two trade off impassioned vocal solos, but are at their best when singing together in perfect harmony.

Hale detailed the emotional performance to Rolling Stone: “We recorded this duet pre-COVID-19, together in the same room, live, as a full performance from beginning to end. Amy brought new meaning to this song, turning what was once just a love song into a statement of unity and support for each other.”

This duet version of “Break In,” produced by Nick Rasculinecz, will be featured on Halestorm’s upcoming EP, Halestorm Reimagined, to be released on August 14th. The EP’s five other tracks will be reworked Halestorm songs like “I Get Off” and “I Am the Fire,” as well as covers, including a rendition of Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Halestorm recently launched the #RoadieStrong social media campaign, providing financial assistance to road crew during the COVID-19 pandemic and pause on live music. All proceeds for #RoadieStrong merchandise and donations will go toward Live Nation’s Crew Nation relief effort.

In This Article: Amy Lee, Evanescence, Halestorm, Music Video

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.