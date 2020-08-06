Watch Halestorm, Amy Lee Rip Through ‘Break In’

Last month, Halestorm enlisted Evanescence’s Amy Lee for a new version of their song “Break In,” originally from their 2012 album The Strange Case of…

On Thursday, the band shared a clip of Lee performing the song in the studio with Halestorm lead singer Lzzy Hale; the two trade off impassioned vocal solos, but are at their best when singing together in perfect harmony.

Hale detailed the emotional performance to Rolling Stone: “We recorded this duet pre-COVID-19, together in the same room, live, as a full performance from beginning to end. Amy brought new meaning to this song, turning what was once just a love song into a statement of unity and support for each other.”

This duet version of “Break In,” produced by Nick Rasculinecz, will be featured on Halestorm’s upcoming EP, Halestorm Reimagined, to be released on August 14th. The EP’s five other tracks will be reworked Halestorm songs like “I Get Off” and “I Am the Fire,” as well as covers, including a rendition of Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Halestorm recently launched the #RoadieStrong social media campaign, providing financial assistance to road crew during the COVID-19 pandemic and pause on live music. All proceeds for #RoadieStrong merchandise and donations will go toward Live Nation’s Crew Nation relief effort.