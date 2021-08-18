 Halestorm's 'Back From the Dead': Hear New Song - Rolling Stone
Halestorm Go to the Grave and Back in New Video ‘Back From the Dead’

Lzzy Hale and company are on the cooling board and in the morgue in an intense new song and video

Joseph Hudak

Halestorm have announced the follow-up to their 2018 album Vicious. The hard-rock band’s fifth studio LP will be released in 2022.

While a specific release date, track list or even title have yet to be revealed, the group debuted the LP’s first single. “Back From the Dead” is a biting but cathartic howler about overcoming all obstacles — even death. “I’m back from the dead alive/hell couldn’t hold me down,” singer-guitarist Lzzy Hale wails, as her brother and drummer Arejay Hale and bassist Josh Smith lay down an ominous rhythm. At the midpoint, guitarist Joe Hottinger peels off a frenetic solo that slowly evolves to echo the melody of the chorus.

“Back From the Dead” arrives with a cinematic music video that is as ferocious as the song itself, with Hale struggling to sing from under water, on a gurney, through an oxygen mask, and ultimately from a body bag. Directed by Dustin Haney, it finds all four members laid out on slabs in the morgue and eventually doing their best Walking Dead strut across a graveyard.

“This song is personal and written from a mental health perspective,” Hale said in a statement. “I wanted to give myself and the world a hard rock song we could shout out loud as the gates opened again. I was on the edge of this world getting completely lost in oblivion, but even though it was the harder of two choices, I didn’t just let the darkness and depression in my mind dig me an early grave. I didn’t just sit and let it take me…. I hope this song, as I pass it on to you, reminds YOU of your strength individually and that you are not alone.”

Halestorm are currently on the road and will kick off a co-headlining tour with Evanescence in November.

Tour dates:
August 31 — Syracuse, NY  @ New York State Fairgrounds
September 1 — Lewiston, NY @ Art Park
September 3  — Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater*
September 4 — Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater*
September 5  — Pryor, OK  @ Rocklahoma
September 8  —  Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, US Cellular Center*
September 9  —  Danville, VA @  Blue Ridge Rock Festival
September 11 — Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
September 12 —  Mansfield, OH  @ Inkcarceration Festival 2021
November 4   —  Garden City, ID  @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center
November 5  — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum^
November 7 — Seattle, WA @ Seattle, WA^
November 9 —  San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose^
November 12  — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas^
November 13  —  San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena^
November 15 —  Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre^
November 17 —    Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center (The Union)
November 20  —  Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena^
November 21 —  Houston, TX @ The Terminal^
December 2 —  Duluth, GA @  Gas South Arena^
December 5  — St. Louis, MO  @ Chaifetz Arena^
December 8 — Joliet, IL @  Rialto Square Theatre^
December 11 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^
December 12 —  Cincinnati, OH  @ Heritage Bank Center^
December 14  —   Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh^
December 15 —  Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center^
December 17  —   Camden, NJ  @ BB&T Pavilion^
December 18  —  Worcester, MA  @ DCU Center^

*denotes The Hu and Cory Marks supporting
September 11 with Crobot supporting
November 4 with Rival Sons and Dorothy supporting
^denotes co-headline with Evanescence
November 17 with Plush supporting
December 2-18 with Lilith Czar supporting

