Halestorm Go to the Grave and Back in New Video ‘Back From the Dead’

Halestorm have announced the follow-up to their 2018 album Vicious. The hard-rock band’s fifth studio LP will be released in 2022.

While a specific release date, track list or even title have yet to be revealed, the group debuted the LP’s first single. “Back From the Dead” is a biting but cathartic howler about overcoming all obstacles — even death. “I’m back from the dead alive/hell couldn’t hold me down,” singer-guitarist Lzzy Hale wails, as her brother and drummer Arejay Hale and bassist Josh Smith lay down an ominous rhythm. At the midpoint, guitarist Joe Hottinger peels off a frenetic solo that slowly evolves to echo the melody of the chorus.

“Back From the Dead” arrives with a cinematic music video that is as ferocious as the song itself, with Hale struggling to sing from under water, on a gurney, through an oxygen mask, and ultimately from a body bag. Directed by Dustin Haney, it finds all four members laid out on slabs in the morgue and eventually doing their best Walking Dead strut across a graveyard.

“This song is personal and written from a mental health perspective,” Hale said in a statement. “I wanted to give myself and the world a hard rock song we could shout out loud as the gates opened again. I was on the edge of this world getting completely lost in oblivion, but even though it was the harder of two choices, I didn’t just let the darkness and depression in my mind dig me an early grave. I didn’t just sit and let it take me…. I hope this song, as I pass it on to you, reminds YOU of your strength individually and that you are not alone.”

Halestorm are currently on the road and will kick off a co-headlining tour with Evanescence in November.

Tour dates:

August 31 — Syracuse, NY @ New York State Fairgrounds

September 1 — Lewiston, NY @ Art Park

September 3 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater*

September 4 — Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater*

September 5 — Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

September 8 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, US Cellular Center*

September 9 — Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

September 11 — Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

September 12 — Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival 2021

November 4 — Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center

November 5 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum^

November 7 — Seattle, WA @ Seattle, WA^

November 9 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose^

November 12 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas^

November 13 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena^

November 15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre^

November 17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center (The Union)

November 20 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena^

November 21 — Houston, TX @ The Terminal^

December 2 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

December 5 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena^

December 8 — Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre^

December 11 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

December 12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center^

December 14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh^

December 15 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center^

December 17 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion^

December 18 — Worcester, MA @ DCU Center^

*denotes The Hu and Cory Marks supporting

September 11 with Crobot supporting

November 4 with Rival Sons and Dorothy supporting

^denotes co-headline with Evanescence

November 17 with Plush supporting

December 2-18 with Lilith Czar supporting