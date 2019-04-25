Hair Metal Musical ‘Rock of Ages’ Returning for 10th Anniversary Run

The hit hair metal musical, Rock of Ages, will return for a special 16-week run this summer to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Rock of Ages will be staged at the off-Broadway theater New World Stages and will run June 19th through September 29th. The show will be directed by Kristin Hanggi and choreographed by Kelly Devine with help from the musical’s original Broadway design team. A cast for the revival has yet to be announced, though tickets are available now via Telecharge.

Rock of Ages premiered on Broadway in April 2009 and ran for six-years, racking up a total of 2,350 performances. The show received five Tony nominations, including Best Musical, while it also proved to be a global hit with successful runs in Toronto, Australia, England, Mexico, Korea and Japan. In 2012, Rock of Ages was turned into a movie starring Julianne Hough, Diego Boneta, Russell Brand, Alec Baldwin, Paul Giamatti, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more.

Rock of Ages is centered around a classic Eighties hair metal love story between an aspiring rocker/busboy, Drew, and Sherrie, a country girl fresh of the bus, hoping to become a Hollywood star. The musical’s soundtrack boasts a bevy of hit songs including Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive,” Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again,” Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” (despite being named for it, Def Leppard’s “Rock of Ages” famously does not appear in the show).