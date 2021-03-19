Hair Metal Confidential: Hear Our Podcast on Eighties Hard-Rock History

From Dokken to Warrant, from Poison to Stryper, the new book Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the ’80s Hard Rock Explosion is full of untold tales of hard rock’s glossiest era. On a new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, authors Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock join host Brian Hiatt to share some of the best stories from the book, starting with the rise of Twisted Sister and Quiet Riot, two Seventies bands who took so long to make it that they became forever known as Eighties bands.

Check out our excerpt from their book (on the formation of Guns N’ Roses), and to hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Alicia Keys, Phoebe Bridgers, the National, Ice Cube, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.