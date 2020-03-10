Watch Haim Perform New Single ‘The Steps’ on ‘Fallon’

Haim appeared on The Tonight Show to perform their new song “The Steps.” Appearing with three backing musicians, the trio gave the track a raucous interpretation, full of three-part harmonies and upbeat rhythms.

“The Steps” comes off the band’s upcoming new album, Women in Music Part III, which is out April 24th via Columbia. The group released the new single with a music video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and Danielle Haim, which features the band hastily putting on makeup and getting dressed — spitting out toothpaste and smearing lipstick on the mirror before jumping into the pool. The musicians made reference to the video during their Tonight Show performance, applying lipstick midway through the song.

Women in Music Part III follows 2017’s Something to Tell You, and was produced by Rostam, Danielle, and her partner, Ariel Rechtshaid. “The name came to me in a dream and I woke up laughing, so I told my sisters,” Danielle said in a statement. Alana Haim added, “I liked it because we are literally women in music and we always get written about that way, so it seemed cool to make it our own and control the narrative. It made me think about some of our experiences more.”

During their appearance on The Tonight Show, Haim also participated in a segment with Jimmy Fallon called “I Liked an Instagram Post,” which involved Fallon singing about liking a social media post from 2012 with the help of the musicians.