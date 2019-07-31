Haim Return With Paul Thomas Anderson-Directed ‘Summer Girl’ Video

Haim dropped a new single “Summer Girl,” accompanied by a video directed by frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. The song marks the band’s first new music since 2017’s Something to Tell You.
The video features Daneille Haim leading her sisters Alana and Este through the streets of Los Angeles, shedding layers of clothing along the way. “And you always know, I’m your summer girl,” Danielle sings, occasionally turning around to glance at a saxophonist following her. She eventually confronts him behind the glass of a ticket booth at the New Beverly Cinema, dressed in uniform. “Walk beside me, not behind me,” she advises, “Feel my unconditional love.”
“I started the song when I found out my partner had cancer,” Danielle said in a statement. “I was on tour and felt like I was trying to send positive energy his way almost telepathically. Whenever I would come home in between shows I wanted to be his sunshine – his summer when he was feeling dark. His hope when he was feeling hopeless.”
“Summer Girl” is Haim’s most recent collaboration with Paul Thomas Anderson, who was a student of the Haim sisters’ art teacher mother in Los Angeles. They previously teamed up with the Oscar-nominated director on the live video “Night So Long,” “Little of Your Love,” “Right Now” and the short film “Valentine.” The band has not announced a new album yet, but hinted at new music via Instagram. “So excited to start releasing new music as we’re working on it,” they wrote. “Kinda like we did before our first album.”
summer girl is out tomo. so excited to start releasing new music as we’re working on it – kinda like we did before our first album. we finished this song a couple weeks ago and thought, why don’t we shoot something real quick and release it ! (more on the video tomorrow) this song started out as a garage band demo in my phone with just a bass line, drums, some gibberish and a doot doot doot little melody. I wrote it around the time my partner was diagnosed with cancer a couple years ago while we were making STTY. (he’s in the clear now!) we were touring on and off at this time and every time we were on the phone with each other or when I would come home in between shows, I wanted to be this light that shined on him when he was feeling very dark. I wanted to be his hope when he was feeling hopeless. so I kept singing these lines – I’m your sunny girl/ I’m your fuzzy girl/ I’m your summer girl – over the bass line. summer girl stuck. fast forward to a couple months ago -I remembered this demo and pulled it up from my phone. I brought it to my friend rostam to see if he wanted to work on it. he wrote the sax part within the first couple minutes of working on it and it all clicked. we were kinda joking about how the doot doot doot part reminded us of walk on the wild side and then he put this stand up bass part on top of the electric bass part and It sounded amazing! the palette was there- v inspired by Lou. and we kept it that way. I brought it back to my partner Ariel- where the inspo first started – and he put some finishing touches on it and here we are ! hope u guys vibe with it – ur summer girl in italy 😊 d