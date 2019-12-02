Watch Haim Cover Robyn’s ‘Show Me Love’

For their latest radio pop/soft-rock cover, Haim have decided to perform a Robyn song — but it’s not “Dancing on My Own” or anything from the Body Talk era, when Robyn became the international patron saint of dancing out your feelings.
Instead, the sisterly trio from L.A. performed “Show Me Love” — one of Robyn’s early radio hits from the Nineties — on BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions with Este Haim on lead vocals. The band beautifully adapted the pop song into a searing piano ballad, and it pairs well with their intimate new song “Hallelujah,” which they performed in the same session.
In addition to their Robyn cover, Haim recently unveiled a cover of Leonard Cohen’s 1984 song “If It Be Your Will,” produced by Ariel Rechtshaid and released the same day as Cohen’s posthumous album Thanks for the Dance. The song is featured on Hanukkah+, a new collection of Hanukkah songs featuring other contributions by The Flaming Lips, Yo La Tengo, Jack Black and more.
Haim have released a trio of singles this year — “Hallelujah,” “Now I’m in It” and “Summer Girl” — each paired with a music video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. They have yet to announce a new album. Their last record was 2017’s Something to Tell You.