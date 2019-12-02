Watch Haim Cover Robyn’s ‘Show Me Love’

For their latest radio pop/soft-rock cover, Haim have decided to perform a Robyn song — but it’s not “Dancing on My Own” or anything from the Body Talk era, when Robyn became the international patron saint of dancing out your feelings.

Instead, the sisterly trio from L.A. performed “Show Me Love” — one of Robyn’s early radio hits from the Nineties — on BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions with Este Haim on lead vocals. The band beautifully adapted the pop song into a searing piano ballad, and it pairs well with their intimate new song “Hallelujah,” which they performed in the same session.