Haim Enlist Robert Pattinson for ‘3 a.m.’ Performance on ‘Seth Meyers’

Haim performed a spooky Halloween-themed rendition of “3 a.m.” on Thursday night’s Late Night With Seth Meyers with a little help from everyone’s favorite emotional vampire, Robert Pattinson.

The former Twilight heartthrob appeared via FaceTime to read out the song’s booty-call intro, before the segment cut away to a prerecorded performance of the song by Haim. The trio was decked out in Corpse Bride regalia, their faces painted in ghostly white, while fog machine smoke surrounded them during the groovy R&B track.

Later, in an interview segment with Meyers, the sisters explained that they had originally tried to get Tom Hardy and Benedict Cumberbatch for the intro. They also discussed their early concerts at Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles (as seen on the cover of Women in Music Pt. III), the time Meyers bought them drinks for their Saturday Night Live performance in 2013, and their opening stint for a Harry Potter-themed band.

Haim released their latest album WIMPIII earlier this year, featuring the songs “The Steps,” “I Know Alone,” “Gasoline,” “Don’t Wanna,” and “Man From the Magazine.” They recently discussed sexism in the music industry with their noted role model Sheryl Crow on the band’s Apple Music radio show Haim Time.