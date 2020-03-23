Haim Postpone New Album Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Haim announced they’ll be postponing the release of their upcoming album, Women in Music Part III, to this summer. The LP was originally slated for April 24th on Columbia.

“We’re on day 11 of quarantine, which has given us a lot of time to think,” the sister trio wrote on social media. “We’ve been talking every day for hours about our upcoming album and how we want to present it to you guys. Due to everything that is going on with COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines across the world, we’ve decided it best to postpone the release of Women in Music Part III to later this summer.”

“We can’t wait to reschedule everything we had in mind for you all and we can’t wait to see all of you on the road when it’s 100% safe to do so,” they continued. “In the meantime, we are gonna be dropping some new tunes.”

Women in Music Part III follows 2017’s Something to Tell You. The band has released several singles from the album, including “The Steps,” “Hallelujah,” “Now I’m in It” and “Summer Girl,” all accompanied by videos directed by their family friend, Paul Thomas Anderson.

The band recently performed a five-date deli tour across America in honor of their first-ever show in 2000, which took place at Canters Deli in Los Angeles. Their first stop on tour was Sarge’s Delicatessen in New York City on March 10th, where they covered Britney Spears’ “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.”