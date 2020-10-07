 Haim Team With Paul Thomas Anderson for 'Man From the Magazine' Video - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Will Kamala Harris Take Mike Pence to Task for the White House Covid-19 Outbreak?
Home Music Music News

Haim Slice Up Cold Cuts, Music Industry Sexism in ‘Man From the Magazine’ Video

Band reunites with director Paul Thomas Anderson for latest Women in Music, Pt. III clip

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Him have reunited with regular collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson for a new music video for “Man from the Magazine,” off the group’s most recent album, Women in Music Pt. III.

The video is set at the famed Los Angeles restaurant, Canter’s Deli, where the cover photo for Women in Music Pt. III was also taken (both were shot on the same day, the band said in a statement). In the clip, Danielle Haim stands behind the counter, singing about sexism in the music world, from journalists down to guitar salesman, while taking orders for cold cuts and salads from a procession of men.

“Paul came up with the idea after hearing the whole record and we both felt strongly that this song in particular needed a visual, so Danielle put on a mic and sang it live in the middle of the deli,” Haim said in a statement.

Haim and Anderson first collaborated in 2017, when he directed the short film “Valentine.” They’ve since worked together on the videos for “Night So Long,” “Little of Your Love,” “Right Now,” “Now I’m In It,” “Summer Girl” and “The Steps,” which Danielle Haim co-directed.

Haim released Women in Music, Pt. III in June, after previously pushing back the album’s April release date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The record follows 2017’s Something to Tell You.

In This Article: Haim, Paul Thomas Anderson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.