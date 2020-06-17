 Haim Perform 'WIMPIII' Tracks From Home on NPR's Tiny Desk Series - Rolling Stone
Haim Perform ‘WIMPIII’ Tracks From Home on NPR’s Tiny Desk Series

Sisters play “The Steps,” “I Know Alone” and “Summer Girl” remotely

Haim are the latest band to perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series from home. The sisters tuned in remotely from their separate Los Angeles abodes to play three tracks from Women in Music Pt. III, their upcoming third album.

Leading off with “The Steps,” Haim jammed out on guitar, bass and bongos before performing “I Know Alone” and the WIMPIII era’s first single, “Summer Girl,” released last July. For the last song, Henry Solomon joined the trio for the song’s signature saxophone line.

Women in Music Pt. III — produced with Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid — arrives Friday, June 26th, after a two-month delay related to COVID-19. The band most recently released the single “Don’t Wanna,” which they performed on The Late Late Show With James Corden last month. Other singles from the album include “Now I’m in It” and “Hallelujah.”

In anticipation of the new LP, Haim have been hosting dance classes on Zoom during which they teach fans the choreography from some of their music videos, including “I Know Alone,” “Want You Back” and “If I Could Change Your Mind.” Danielle Haim also performed an acoustic solo set for Rolling Stone’s In My Room series, in which artists perform from home while in quarantine.

Haim, NPR

