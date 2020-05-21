Haim Try to Salvage a Love on the Ropes in ‘Don’t Wanna’

Haim try to keep a rocky relationship together on their new song, “Don’t Wanna,” the latest offering from Women in Music Pt. III, out June 26th via Columbia.

The track is another slick bit of pop rock that begins with a rich guitar riff bubbling over a deep drum and bass groove, and eventually builds to a bustling peak packed with overlapping vocals and hornlike fanfare. The song chronicles a tumultuous love affair, but searches for some way to steady the ship in the chorus: “Well we both had nights/Waking up in strangers’ beds/But I don’t wanna, don’t wanna/I don’t want to give up yet.”

Haim wrote “Don’t Wanna” with musician and former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij, while Danielle Haim, Batmanglij, and Ariel Rechtshaid produced the track. Haim will perform “Don’t Wanna” on The Late Late Show With James Corden Thursday, May 21st.

“Don’t Wanna” follows previously released Women in Music Pt. III track “I Know Alone,” which arrived with a one-take dance music video at the end of April. (In anticipation of their new album, Haim have been hosting dance classes on Zoom, in which they teach fans the choreography from some of their music videos.)

Women in Music Pt. III was supposed to arrive in April, but it was ultimately rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Other tracks the band has shared include “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m in It,” “Hallelujah,” and “The Steps.”