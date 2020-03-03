Haim Announce New Album, Release ‘The Steps’

Haim make a mess of getting ready in the video for “The Steps.” The sister trio also announced a new album, Women in Music Part III, out April 24th via Columbia.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and Danielle, the clip features the band hastily putting on makeup and getting dressed — spitting out toothpaste and smearing lipstick on the mirror before jumping into the pool. “Every time I think that I’ve been taking the steps/You end up mad at me for making a mess,” they sing, supported by a thrashing guitar riff. Later, Danielle pounds on the drums, with streaks of lipstick across her tank top.

Women in Music Part III follows 2017’s Something to Tell You. It was produced by Rostam, Danielle Haim and her partner, Ariel Rechtshaid. “The name came to me in a dream and I woke up laughing so I told my sisters,” Danielle said in a statement.

“I liked it because we are literally women in music and we always get written about that way, so it seemed cool to make it our own and control the narrative,” Alana added. “It made me think about some of our experiences more.”

“I just thought it was funny, plus the initials are WIMP3,” Este said. “Wimp is a hilarious word.”

Haim returned last summer with the aptly titled “Summer Girl.” The lead single was followed by “Now I’m in It” and “Hallelujah.” All three songs were accompanied by videos directed by Anderson, their family friend and frequent collaborator.

Women in Music Part III is available for preorder.