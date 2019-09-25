See Haim Blend Lil Nas X’s ‘Panini’ With Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’

Haim are the latest music group to stop by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, and as per tradition, the trio performed a recent hit (“Summer Girl”) along with a cover of another artist – in this case, Lil Nas X’s latest single “Panini.” But Haim put a twist on the rapper’s song, mashing it up with Nirvana’s “In Bloom,” which the original “Panini” interpolates.

It’s a fun transition from programmed drums and synths into full-on grunge rock, with Danielle Haim doing her best Kurt Cobain impression. The trio also did a jammy rendition of “Summer Girl,” complete with the song’s distinctive saxophone solos.

Haim released their video for “Summer Girl,” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, this past July, shortly before their headlining performance at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. They were recently featured on Charli XCX’s third studio album, Charli, collaborating on the song “Warm,” as well as on Vampire Weekend’s fourth album, Father of the Bride, released in May.