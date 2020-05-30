‘In My Room’ With Haim

Danielle Haim tears through three new songs in latest installment of Rolling Stone‘s ‘In My Room,’ a series in which artists perform from home while in quarantine.

Surrounded by equipment, she kicked off with “Don’t Wanna,” the latest single from the band’s upcoming LP Women in Music Pt. III. “Well, we both had nights waking up in strangers’ beds,” she sings, strumming an electric guitar. “But I don’t wanna, don’t wanna, I don’t wanna give up yet.”

She then performed “Summer Girl,” a sunny track released last summer. Danielle wrote the song after finding out her partner had cancer. “I was on tour and felt like I was trying to send positive energy his way almost telepathically,” she said. “Whenever I would come home in between shows I wanted to be his sunshine — his summer when he was feeling dark. His hope when he was feeling hopeless.”

For the final song, she shifted to acoustic guitar for “The Steps.” “Every time I think that I’ve been taking the steps/You end up mad at me for making a mess,” she sings. “I can’t understand, why you don’t understand me.”

Haim's In My Room segment follows performances by Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith, Phony Ppl, Sting, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, and others.

