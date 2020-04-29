Haim Unveil Timely New Single, ‘I Know Alone’

Haim dropped a timely new single, “I Know Alone,” off their upcoming album Women in Music Pt. III, out June 26th.

Directed remotely by Jake Schreier, the song’s video features the sister trio on a basketball court performing a choreographed dance to the somber synth-heavy track. “Been a couple days since I’ve been out/Calling all my friends but they won’t pick up,” they lament in the first verse. “Found another room in a different place/Sleeping through the day and I dream the same.”

In a statement, Danielle Haim acknowledged that the single has taken on a new meaning since the pandemic. “The first lyric we wrote was ‘I know alone like no one else does,'” she wrote on the band’s Instagram. “This came from feeling like I was in the deepest spiral of being alone and feeling like I felt loneliness deeper than anyone ever had. I remember there were a lot of solo drives with a couple of Diet Cokes in the passengers’ seat, going for hours at night to clear my head.”

“Now with everything going on, ‘alone’ feels like a ritual,” she continued, “Only I know my own little secret routine on these days of being by myself and I almost take comfort in it. It’s my own way of staying sane in my aloneness and it’s really helping me get through this. I hope all this makes sense — trying to describe a song is always a little daunting for me — but I always want to let you guys know where I’m coming from.”

“I Know Alone” follows the singles “The Steps,” “Hallelujah,” “Now I’m in It” and “Summer Girl,” all accompanied by videos directed by their family friend, Paul Thomas Anderson. Women in Music Pt. III was originally slated for April 24th but was rescheduled for the summer due to coronavirus concerns.

“Due to everything that is going on with COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines across the world, we’ve decided it best to postpone the release of Women in Music Pt. III to later this summer,” they said in a statement. “We can’t wait to reschedule everything we had in mind for you all, and we can’t wait to see all of you on the road when it’s 100% safe to do so.”

Prior to the pandemic, Haim embarked on a tour of delis in honor of their first show at Canters Deli in Los Angeles in 2000. On March 10th, they performed an intimate set at Sarge’s Delicatessen in New York City, which included a cover of Britney Spears’ “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.“