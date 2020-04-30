Haim Create Laser Light Show in Their Homes for ‘I Know Alone’ Performance

The three sisters of Haim are all quarantined separately during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they had to make due with remotely performing their new single, “I Know Alone,” for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Broadcasting via webcam, Este, Danielle and Alana were all set up in their respective houses with keyboards, microphones, and all the other necessary equipment to play the new track, which coincidentally is about feeling alone in a big city. It was a pretty standard at-home performance until the very end, when Haim simultaneously turned off all their house lights and flipped on lasers, strobe lights and other fun effects that made the quarantine rendition briefly feel like a real concert.

“I Know Alone” comes from Haim’s upcoming third album, Women in Music Pt. III. The LP was originally scheduled to be released on April 24th, but was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic; the album is now scheduled for release on June 26th. Haim shared a one-take dance music video for “I Know Alone” earlier this week, and the band previously released the singles “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m In It,” “Hallelujah,” and “The Steps.” Haim were featured on the track “Warm” from Charli XCX’s album Charli in 2019.