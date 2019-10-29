Haim Dress Up as Hanson (Haim-son) in Haim-larious Haim-oween Video

In celebration of Halloween (Haimoween), the band Haim have dressed up as the band Hanson (Haimson) in a new video posted to Twitter.

happy HAIMoween 🎃 get ready for our new song thats a HAIMMMMMMMMbop TOMORROW xoxo HAIMson pic.twitter.com/xfZzcR9KAO — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) October 29, 2019

“Happy HAIMoween get ready for our new song thats a HAIMMMMMMMMbop TOMORROW xoxo HAIMson,” reads the caption.

The band have been teasing a new song for the past week or so, posting on October 21st, “We’re about to release the most haim haimy haim song ever written, cool?”

we’re about to release the most haim haimy haim song ever written, cool? pic.twitter.com/BMjoAK0f92 — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) October 21, 2019

Given that it is the “most haim haimy haim” song, in their words, the new song is likely to be an original track and not a Hanson (Haimson) cover.

Last month, the trio of sisters appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and performed a cover of Lil Nas X’s “Panini,” mashing it up with Nirvana’s “In Bloom,” which the former song interpolates. This past summer, they released a new single, “Summer Girl,” and collaborated on the Charli XCX track “Warm” for her album Charli.