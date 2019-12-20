 Haim Release 'Hallelujah' Thank-You Video With Charli XCX, Clairo - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Zoe Kravitz Stars in Teaser for Hulu's 'High Fidelity' Remake Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Haim Release ‘Hallelujah’ Thank-You Video With Charli XCX, Clairo

Childish Gambino, Emma Stone, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig also make appearances in fan-driven clip

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Haim have released a special new video for their song “Hallelujah,” as a thank-you letter to their fans.

The band asked fans to send in clips of them lip-syncing to the song, which are featured here alongside videos of some of Haim’s more famous friends: Charli XCX, Childish Gambino, Clairo, Emma Stone, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. The Haim sisters appear at the end with their parents.

“2019 is coming to a close and here’s a little something to say thank you for all the love you guys have given our songs that we released this year,” Danielle and Este Haim wrote in the video description. “We appreciate everyone who submitted and we added a few surprises, too! There’s so much more we want to share, but you’re just gonna have to wait [until] 2020. I’m not crying, you’re crying ❤️”

Last month, Haim released the official “Hallelujah” video, directed with frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. It follows previous singles “Summer Girl” and “Now I’m In It.” The band was featured on the Charli XCX track “Warm”, from her latest album, Charli.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.