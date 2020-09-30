Haim Perform ‘Gasoline’ From L.A. Forum Parking Lot on ‘Kimmel’

Haim returned to the Los Angeles Forum parking lot to perform “Gasoline” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Instead of walking (and jogging), the sister trio stayed positioned at their microphones, with Danielle Haim kicking off the Women In Music Pt. III track on drums: “You took me back/But you shouldn’t have/Now it’s your fault if I mess around.”

Accompanied by their co-producer and collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid on piano, they dive into the last verse as the sun sets “We’re watching the sunrise from the kitchen counter/When you’re lyin’ between my legs it doesn’t matter.”

Since releasing Women in Music Part III in June, the band has remotely performed several of its songs while in quarantine, including “I Know Alone,” for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, several tracks for NPR’s Tiny Desk series, and a Rolling Stone In My Room segment with Danielle Haim.

“When we got our first record, I was 21 or 22, and now I’m 28,” Alana Haim told Rolling Stone last summer. “And with growth and age you get more confidence. I feel like a completely different person than when we first started this band, and I feel like this record does that justice.”