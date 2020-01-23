 Watch Haim, Fall Out Boy Appear on 'The Price Is Right' - Rolling Stone
Watch Haim, Fall Out Boy Appear on ‘The Price Is Right’

Haim gives a memorable all-drum performance

Haim appear on 'The Price Is Right.'

This week is “Music Week” on The Price Is Right, with each episode acting as a lead up to the Grammys on the 27th. To celebrate all things music, the show has welcomed several special guests, including Haim and Fall Out Boy.

Haim joined the fun during yesterday’s episode, which involved the trio playing drums for the show’s intro and getting the honor of spinning the iconic wheel. The band’s impassioned, instrumental drum performance, with each member at their own drum set, will make you wish for an all-drum Haim album in the near future.

The show has also featured appearances by Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy and Anderson.Paak, while Diplo and Meghan Trainor are scheduled to appear later this week. Watch the full episodes here.

Haim recently released a special music video for their cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” as a thank you to their fans. For the clip, the band asked fans to send in clips of them lip-syncing to the song, which are featured here alongside videos of some of Haim’s more famous friends: Charli XCXChildish GambinoClairoEmma Stone, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. The Haim sisters appear at the end with their parents. The cover appeared on Hanukkah+, an album of Hanukkah classics and originals that dropped in November.

