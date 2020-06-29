 Haim Walk, Then Jog, Then Run in Music Video for 'Don't Wanna' - Rolling Stone
Haim Walk, Then Jog, Then Run in Music Video for ‘Don’t Wanna’

No elaborate sets in quarantine? No problem

Haim have a signature look when it comes to their music videos, and it is, uh, walking. Lots of walking. For a band so heavily associated with Los Angeles, the trio ironically love ditching their cars and strolling down the boulevard in many of their visuals.

Usually, that walking comes paired with some dance moves or a little warm weather-related hijinks. But in their new video for “Don’t Wanna,” from their just-released album Women in Music Pt. III, it’s way more straightforward. At a vacant parking lot outside the Los Angeles Forum, the sisters walk, then jog, then run, then sprint in a spontaneous race to the finish line. It’s a goofy sendup to some of their past music videos, and a nice workaround for all the restrictions placed on film production during COVID-19 quarantine.

WIMPIII was released this past Friday, featuring the songs “I Know Alone,” “The Steps,” “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m in It” and “Hallelujah.” To promote the new LP, Haim hosted dance classes on Zoom during which they taught fans the choreography from some of their past music videos including “Want You Back” and “If I Could Change Your Mind.” Danielle Haim also performed an acoustic solo set for Rolling Stone’s In My Room series, in which artists perform from home while in quarantine.

In This Article: Haim, Music Video

