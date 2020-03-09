Haim Touring Delis in Honor of First-Ever Show

Haim’s new album Women in Music III is due out next month, and in addition to their upcoming official tour dates, the band has announced a limited Deli Tour happening this week.

In their announcement on Instagram, the trio wrote: “Our first show ever was at Canters Deli in 2000 so we decided we want to play shows at different delis across America to celebrate our new record. We’ve never done anything like this before so let’s all get together and eat some matzo ball soup and we’ll play you some songs live. Maybe some new ones??”

The five-date trek will kick off Tuesday, March 10th in New York at an unnamed deli, followed by Washington, D.C., on March 11th, Chicago on March 13th, and future dates in Denver and Los Angeles. Fans interested in attending one of the deli shows can sign up via this form, linked to on Haim’s Instagram story.

Haim will release their third LP, Women in Music III, on April 24th. So far the band has released one track from the album, “The Steps,” and the three singles they released last year — “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m In It” and “Hallelujah” — will be featured as bonus tracks on deluxe editions. All the singles were released with videos directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.