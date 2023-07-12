Haim Celebrate a Decade of ‘Days Are Gone’ With Jam-Packed Reissue

Haim will mark 3,654.5 days gone this year with the 10th-anniversary edition of their debut album, Days Are Gone, this fall. In addition to the original album, the reissue will feature eight outtakes, including remixes and a demo recording of the album’s “Go Slow.” The original album came out on Sept. 27, 2013.

The band is asking fans to preorder the album, due Sept. 29, from independent retailers, linking them to the Record Store Day website for purchasing info. The album will be available as a double LP with green vinyl. It comes in a transparent slipcase and includes a poster.

“You can explore 3 ways to buy,” the Record Store Day website says. “Find and visit a Local Record Store and get phone number and directions (call first, there is no guarantee which products may be in stock locally); purchase now from a local store that sells online; purchase digitally now from recordstoreday.com (which serves local record stores).”

To mark the anniversary, the sisters will also perform Days Are Gone, “front to back, top to bottom,” according to their Instagram, at the Los Angeles venue the Bellwether on July 19. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT. The trio has just a handful of tour dates booked this summer, with most of them taking place in their home state of California.

In 2013, Alana Haim told Rolling Stone that she and her sisters had been working on the debut, which followed an EP more than a year earlier, for a very long time. “Everyone was like, ‘Are you gonna put it out? Are you gonna do it?'” she said. “It took a lot of strength for us to say we wanted to wait. People dangle a lot of stuff in front of you…there were times where we were like, ‘Shit, we should just put it out already.'” She summed things up by saying, “We’re pretty much the biggest perfectionists.”

Days Are Gone: 10th Anniversary Edition track list:

Disc One:

1. “Falling”

2. “Forever”

3. “The Wire”

4. “If I Could Change Your Mind”

5. “Honey & 1”

6. “Don’t Save Me”

7. “Days Are Gone”

8. “My Song 5”

9. “Go Slow”

10. “Let Me Go”

Disc Two:

1. “Better Off”

2. “Send Me Down”

3. “Edge”

4. “Go Slow” (Demo)

5. “Falling” (Duke Dumont Remix)

6. “Don’t Save Me” (Cyril Hahn Remix)

7. “Forever” (Giorgio Moroder Remix)

8. “If I Could Change Your Mind” (Cerrone Funk Remix)