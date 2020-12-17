Haim Release Very 2020 Cover of Waitresses’ ‘Christmas Wrapping’

As part of their ongoing Hanukkah celebration on social media, Haim have released a hilarious and very 2020 parody of the Waitresses’ 1981 holiday song “Christmas Wrapping.” It’s called “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (All I Want for Christmas Is a Vaccine).”

The cover arrives with a low-budget iPhone music video featuring the sisters, along with their pal Jeremy O. Harris, playwright and creator of Slave Play. The sisters bemoan the current state of their quarantine Hanukkah (“My menorah’s lost/I’m breaking out/Depressed from having zero sex/Dad interjects, ‘Latkes a mess’/The Cuisinart stopped working”) but try to see the silver linings of this hellish year, like Trump losing the presidency or Zendaya winning an Emmy.

The “Christmas Wrapping” cover is the latest Haim Hanukkah post, following a bass tutorial from Este Haim, a drumstick giveaway, a demo of their song “Los Angeles,” and a celebratory (and trollish) post for the youngest Haim sister, Alanna.

Haim released their latest album Women in Music Pt. III this year. Este and Danielle Haim were also featured on the song “No Body, No Crime” on Taylor Swift’s latest LP, Evermore. The band performed at the virtual CatSong Festival in honor of Yusuf/Cat Stevens and the 50th anniversary of his albums Tea for the Tillerman and Mona Bone Jakon.