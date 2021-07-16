Hear Haim’s New Single ‘Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache’

Haim have released a new song, “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache,” which comes off the soundtrack to upcoming Netflix film The Last Letter From Your Lover.

“Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache,” which appears during a key scene in the movie, was written by Haim and Ariel Rechtshaid and produced by Danielle Haim and Ariel Rechtshaid. Haim was hand-picked by director Augustine Frizzell to create the track.

“I’m a huge fan of their music,” Frizzell said. “It has a feel that’s both modern and retro and felt like [lead character] Ellie’s world.”

“The scene we were making the song for was all about movement, so we felt like we needed a traveling beat, which spurred the initial idea,” Haim said. “Augustine said she wanted something playful, so it was really a collaborative effort.”

The group added on Twitter that they “made this in the depths of quar which was the biggest gift.”

made this in the depths of quar which was the biggest gift. “cherry flavored stomach ache” coming to @netflixfilm on Friday July 23 and to cinemas in the UK on August 6 via @studiocanalUK. can’t wait for u guys to see this one 💙 pic.twitter.com/HDXJYmFzUJ — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) July 13, 2021

Based on the novel by JoJo Moyes, The Last Letter From Your Lover is a pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past. It follows Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), a journalist who “discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center.”

The film’s synopsis notes, “As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters.”

The Last Letter From Your Lover premieres on Netflix on July 23rd.